Five Bordas & Bordas Attorneys Selected as 2021 Super Lawyers

Five attorneys from Bordas & Bordas have been selected to the 2021 West Virginia Super Lawyers list.

No more than five percent of the lawyers in West Virginia are selected by Super Lawyers.

Jamie Bordas

Scott Blas

Christopher Regan

Geoffrey Brown

Jason Causey

Jeremy McGraw

Laura Pollard

Bordas & Bordas attorneys Jamie Bordas, Scott Blass, Christopher Regan, Geoffrey Brown and Jason Causey were selected as 2021 West Virginia Super Lawyers, and Jeremy McGraw and Laura Pollard were selected as 2021 West Virginia Rising Stars.

Jamie Bordas, managing partner of Bordas & Bordas, has been a 2021 West Virginia Super Lawyer for the past eight years.

Bordas spearheads Bordas & Bordas’ operations across multiple states and jurisdictions. An extremely accomplished litigator, Bordas has concentrated on the negotiation and resolution of the firm’s most complex and significant cases, including mass tort settlements of $36,500,000 and $18,500,000 and single plaintiff settlements reaching over $18,000,000.