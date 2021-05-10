“Flags for Heroes” to return for Memorial Day

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – At the end of May the country will remember its veterans who have passed on Memorial Day.

There will also be a patriotic display outside of the Mansion Museum at Oglebay, featuring the heroes of our communities and families.



The Ohio County Virtual Lions Club is once again hosting its Flags for Heroes fundraiser.

We are just really excited to be able to honor the heroes of our community and our country and make sure that they get the recognition that they deserve. There’s a lot of individuals who have gave some or gave all and we want to make sure that we appropriately honor them and show our appreciation for all that they’ve done. Julie Davis, Secretary, Ohio County Virtual Lions Club

75 flags will honor loved ones who served in the military; whether they be active duty, veterans or even those who passed away. But, the heroes also include first responders, mentors, or other leaders.

Or those who worked tirelessly during the pandemic who needed a little extra recognition. Like a pharmacy staff who you wouldn’t think would get extra recognition, but worked extra hard to make sure things ran seamlessly. Julie Davis, Secretary, Ohio County Virtual Lions Club

Each flag will have a tag featuring the name of a hero, and a QR code, which you can scan with your phone.

It will hopefully give pictures and information about each person being honored. So, if somebody might have a draft card from when they served and a photo. Others might have a little story about when they were serving or what made them serve. Julie Davis, Secretary, Ohio County Virtual Lions Club

The flags are available for a $50 donation to the Ohio County Virtual Lions Club.

They will be displayed for a week at Memorial Day, the 4th of July, September 11 and Veterans Day.

If you’d like to sponsor a flag for your hero, visit ohiocountyvirtuallions.club by Sunday, May 16. If you turn in the flag form after that, your loved one will be included in the displays later this year.

You can also e-mail ohiocountyvirtuallions@gmail.com.

Club members would also be happy to mail you a paper form to fill out if you cannot do it virtually.

The Ohio County Virtual Lions Club is also planning a service for Memorial Day at the site of the flags to read the names of veterans who have died. We’ll keep you updated on the details.