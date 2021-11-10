Flannel shirts in style at Helping Heroes after IC Care donation

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The temperatures are plunging lower and lower every time we look at the forecast.

And with the winter air set to blow through the Valley in just a matter of weeks—vets are prepared to weather it with a new donation.

IC Care is one step ahead of the season with its gift of over $1000 worth of long-sleeved shirts for Helping Heroes.

Box after box was carried into their Wheeling office this morning thanks to the in-home care group.

It’s the result of a collaboration between the two groups on an early holiday gift just in time for Veteran’s Day.

IC Care says there’s no better place than Helping Heroes to bring warmth to vets’ Christmas.

We knew that once we received these items, if we got them in the hands of Helping Heroes, they certainly could distribute those and get them in the hands of veterans who really need them this season. Tate Blanchard, IC Care Director of Marketing and Community Outreach

Some work in construction, maybe in the coal mines, this is the perfect kind of thing that will be useful and practical to them every day. RJ Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

Both of them say that veterans have a common life experience that’s different from any other group.

That leads to unique needs as they age—and both organizations hope to meet that need where they are.

They call the presents both useful and practical—and they definitely beat getting yet another Christmas tie.