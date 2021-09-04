Flu shots are still recommended this fall

(WTRF) — We’re coming into the fall, when flu shots become available.

And at the same time, many people who are already vaccinated for COVID will hit their eight-month mark, when it’s time to get their booster.



So, for the sake of convenience, is it safe to get both those shots at the same time?



We asked Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble, and he said it’s better to space them two weeks apart.



But he said…do not pass up the flu shot this year.

Encourage everybody to get a flu shot. Flu season’s gonna get here, regardless. And as last year when we dealt with the flu season, we were all masked. Well this year we’re not all masked. And so it’s gonna be, you’re gonna see a stronger flu season this year as well as COVID. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Administrator

Howard Gamble says any time you get a vaccine of any kind, there’s the possibility of a reaction.



He says that’s not a bad thing. It means your body is developing antibodies.