Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Ohio County families

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountaineer Food Bank is lending a helping hand to hundreds of families in the Ohio County.

Friday was a busier day than expected for the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. ​ ​

More than 100 people turned up in just the first half hour when organizers only anticipated for 200 in the two-hour-long event. ​ That was a big surprise for them. ​ ​

I love helping people. To know that it’s helping individuals get food on their table at the end of the day, it makes me happy. ​ Britnie Anderson, Directing Assistant, Mountaineer Food Pantry

Britnie Anderson is one of the organizers for the food giveaway, with 13 others volunteering.​ They passed out a variety of healthy foods like oranges, cheese, chicken, grapes, bread, cream of mushroom soup, and milk​.

Us helping people is big for them in this of need is big for them.”​ Britnie Anderson, Directing Assistant, Mountaineer Food Pantry

All those in need had to do was pull up in their cars, and volunteers put a food box in their trunks. ​ Only one food box is for each household, but if there’s another family in the car, they had to drive around again for another box. ​ ​

Only residents of Ohio County were encourage to stop by, but organizers said they won’t turn down anyone, especially during a Pandemic like this. ​ ​

Not a lot of people can afford or get food, so to know that this is how we are giving back, it’s great.”​​ Britnie Anderson, Directing Assistant, Mountaineer Food Pantry

Organizers said all volunteers kept their masks on. They also social distanced, washed their hands, and used hand sanitizer as much as possible. ​ ​