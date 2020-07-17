Food giveaway feeds hundreds of Ohio County families

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountaineer Food Bank is lending a helping hand to hundreds of families in the Ohio County.
Friday was a busier day than expected for the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry.
More than 100 people turned up in just the first half hour when organizers only anticipated for 200 in the two-hour-long event. That was a big surprise for them.
I love helping people. To know that it’s helping individuals get food on their table at the end of the day, it makes me happy. Britnie Anderson, Directing Assistant, Mountaineer Food Pantry
Britnie Anderson is one of the organizers for the food giveaway, with 13 others volunteering. They passed out a variety of healthy foods like oranges, cheese, chicken, grapes, bread, cream of mushroom soup, and milk.
Us helping people is big for them in this of need is big for them.”Britnie Anderson, Directing Assistant, Mountaineer Food Pantry
All those in need had to do was pull up in their cars, and volunteers put a food box in their trunks. Only one food box is for each household, but if there’s another family in the car, they had to drive around again for another box.
Only residents of Ohio County were encourage to stop by, but organizers said they won’t turn down anyone, especially during a Pandemic like this.
Not a lot of people can afford or get food, so to know that this is how we are giving back, it’s great.”Britnie Anderson, Directing Assistant, Mountaineer Food Pantry
Organizers said all volunteers kept their masks on. They also social distanced, washed their hands, and used hand sanitizer as much as possible.