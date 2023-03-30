Food Truck Thursdays are returning for its second year at one Ohio Valley business.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lorri Grisell State Farm in Bethlehem started Food Truck Thursdays last year to help out small business food truck owners in the area and it was such a hit they are back for year two.

Food Truck Thursdays are starting right now with So Nuts 4 Donuts until 1pm. Izzy’s Food Truck will also be at Lorri Grisell State Farm from 11am-2pm.

Every Thursday from today until October Lorri Grisell State Farm in Bethlehem will host Food Truck Thursdays with a variety of different food trucks.

The business thinks Food Truck Thursdays is a great way to meet different community members in the Ohio Valley and promote small business owners.

For information on what food trucks will be available each week, you can like and follow their Facebook page here.