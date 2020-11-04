For Years Strong: City of Wheeling Institutes “Food for Fines”

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- In the spirit of helping others during the holiday season, the City of Wheeling will once again be accepting a donation of five non-perishable food items in lieu of the $10 fine for an overtime parking violation. This is the fourth year the City has adopted the “Food for Fines” initiative.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said “Food for Fines” has been very successful in the past with hundreds of non-perishable food items being donated in lieu of $10 parking fines.

“In light of COVID-19 and the demands put on the food pantries, we feel it’s important to continue with our Food For Fines program. This year, we’ve expanded the effective dates because of the pandemic,” he said. “In the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, this is a good opportunity to turn a parking ticket into something positive. This is just one small way city council can give back to the community.”

“Food for Fines” will be valid for citations dated Nov. 1, 2020 through Jan. 1, 2021. Food donations must be taken to the City’s finance department on the first floor of the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline Street, the same location where a fine would be paid. The food will then be distributed to food pantries throughout the City.

Food pantries interested in receiving a donation are asked to register with the finance department.