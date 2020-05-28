Fore Seasons will provide a unique experience at The Highlands

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Fore Seasons Simulated Golf and Bar offers indoor golf in a laid back atmosphere with a full bar, grat food and big screen TV’s



The business was supposed to open back in March but that was delayed die to the coronavirus.



Owners, Ric and Chris Zambito say Fore Seasons offers a unique experience unlike anything currently available in the area in the area.

Fore Seasons features two Trackman golf simulators.

Trackman is considered by many to be the most sophisticated simulator on the market. T

The system is used by many PGA golfers as they warm up for major events.

You can choose from well over sixty of the world’s most famous coursed.

That includes The PGA National Course as well as Montecito, and the St Andrews Courses just to name a few.



The Trackman simulator will actually guide you through each hole of the entire course.

If your game needs even more fine tuning, a pro golfer is available for lessons .



Appointment can be set up through the Four Seasons website.



The Zambito Brothers say the business offers a family atmosphere and is available for birthday parties, bachleor parties and other special events.

Right now they are working with staff and employees on safety precautions and social distancing policies prior to their big opening.



