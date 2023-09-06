A former local athlete is going to be back on the sidelines during the 2023-2024 NFL season after a devastating knee injury.

Morgan Fox was on the Bridge Street Middle School cheerleading team and was a three-time state champion with Wheeling Park before she became a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens.

Fox first cheered for the Ravens during the 2021 season but couldn’t cheer last season due to a knee injury.

Fox though is back and healthy and ready to cheer on the Ravens this coming season.

“It is an experience like no other,” Fox told Ohio County Schools. “When we run through the tunnel, I get chills. There is smoke, I see the lights and the crowd, and it’s just amazing. It’s my dream job. I’ve always known I wanted to be an NFL cheerleader. It began when I became a competitive cheerleader at Bridge Street.”

“I loved Wheeling Park High School,” she said. “I would do it for 20 more years. I loved my friends, the teams, and the clubs. I never imagined I would miss it until I left. The teachers are great, and think Park has such great programs. By taking college-level classes in high school, I was really prepared for college.”

Fox, who is 22, says she’s going to cheer for the Ravens for as long as her body can handle it.