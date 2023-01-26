A former Ohio County Sheriff has passed away. He was 82

Thomas Burgoyne served Ohio County from 2000-2008 and was a former FBI agent.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas was instrumental in implementing countless upgrades and positive changes to the Department, and will be remembered as a distinguished leader

Thomas was named the YSS Good Samaritan of 2021.

Burgoyne said it was an honor to be a Good Samaritan but acknowledged that there are so many more good Samaritans in this world than just him.

