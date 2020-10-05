Former Ohio County teacher faces new charge

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF)- Former Ohio County teacher Elizabeth Harbert is facing a new charge of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, this time in Marshall County.

Harbert pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the third degree in August of 2019 and originally was sentenced to 1 to 5 years on those charges.

During a hearing on Friday, a new hearing date is being rescheduled but that date is unknown at the time.

