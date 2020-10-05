Former Ohio County teacher faces new charge

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF)- Former Ohio County teacher Elizabeth Harbert is facing a new charge of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, this time in Marshall County.

Harbert pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the third degree in August of 2019 and originally was sentenced to 1 to 5 years on those charges.

During a hearing on Friday, a new hearing date is being rescheduled but that date is unknown at the time.

Stay with 7News and wtrf.com for more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter