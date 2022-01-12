Former U.S. Attorney Melvin Kahle, Jr. has died

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Ohio Valley is mourning the loss of a former U.S. Attorney and Ohio County Prosecutor.

Melvin Kahle Jr passed away a few days ago at the age of 86.

U.S Attorney William Ihlenfeld called Kahle a dedicated public servant who helped keep our communities safe.

Ihlenfeld released this statement on the passing of former U.S. Attorney Melvin Kahle, Jr.

I was saddened to learn of the passing of Melvin Kahle. He was a dedicated public servant who helped to keep our communities safe, first as Ohio County Prosecuting Attorney and then as United States Attorney. Melvin gave me my first job as a prosecutor, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity that he provided. He was an important mentor to me and many others and his impact upon the legal community will continue despite his death. My thoughts are with the Kahle family during this difficult time. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld

Kahle was a well respected lawyer and served as prosecuting attorney for many years before being appointed to US Attorney in 1999.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.