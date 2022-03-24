WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce has just named it’s “Lunch With Leaders’s” speaker.

The 70th US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will talk to chamber members, business leaders, and other people in the community.

Chamber President Kurt Zende says they’ve had a history of great speakers in years past, but says Pompeo will be one of the best speakers they’ve had. Pompeo’s speech is expected to give everyone perspective on global events, and Zende can’t wait.

“Oh, we’re very excited. We think this will probably be the biggest name speaker we’ve ever had. We want to thank Congressman McKinley for having the relationship with former Secretary Mike Pompeo, and he brought him here, and we’re very excited.” Kurt Zende, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Zende says the event is first come, first serve for Chamber members, but any additional seats will be open to the public.

The event is at the Wheeling Park White Palace on April, 20th.

Just go to www.wheelingchamber.com for tickets.