WHEELING, W.Va. — Former Wheeling business owner Jeffrey Morris has had his federal trial moved from next week to 2024.

Morris, who owned and operated Roxby Development, had his trial scheduled for Tuesday November 14 but it has since been moved to March 26, 2024.

The reason for the trial being pushed back was not given at this time.

The ruling comes after Roxby was indicted on 28 counts of wire fraud and tax evasion in connection with the defrauding of investors and employees of his real estate development company.

Morris, the managing member and majority owner of Roxby Development, is accused of making misrepresentations to induce individuals to invest in Ohio County real estate, including the McLure House hotel, the Mount Carmel Monastery, and the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

It is alleged that Morris received nearly $7 million from approximately 20 investors and used the funds to pay for credit card transactions unrelated to Roxby renovations, to pay the debts of a company unrelated to Roxby, to pay personal expenses, and to pay other investors.

Due to the granting of the case being complex, a complex case schedule will follow:

United States’ Rule 16 Discovery Disclosure: November 3. 2023 Reciprocal Discovery Disclosure: November 10. 2023 Exculpatory Evidence Disclosure: November 3. 2023 Pretrial Motions: January 16, 2024 Pretrial Motions Responses: January 30, 2024 Pretrial Motions Hearing: February 1. 2024. at 10:00 a.m. Rule 404(b), GigIlo, and Roviaro Evidence Disclosure: February 9, 2024 Jencks Disclosure: February 9, 2024 Proposed Voir Dire and Jury Instructions: February 23, 2024 Motions in Limine: February 23, 2024 Objections to Motions in Limine: March 1, 2024 Witness and Exhibit Lists: February 23. 2024 Objections to Witness and Exhibit Lists: March 1, 2024 Plea Agreement: March 1, 2024 Pretrial Conference: March 13. 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Jury Selection/Trial: March 26. 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Tuesday, November 7, 2023)