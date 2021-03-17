Former Wheeling Fire Chief Cliff Sligar passes away

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cliff Sligar who gave more than four decades of his life serving the Ohio Valley passed away.

Cliff started with the Wheeling Fire Department in 1955. He became Fire Chief in 1971, serving until he retired in 1995.

Retirement only meant that he went on to do another job heading up Belmont County 911 for years.

Cliff was loved and respected by anyone who met him including reporters here at WTRF who were blessed to have interviewed him for many years.

We will have much more on Cliff Sligar’s years of service in a special tribute Thursday on 7News.