WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Reactions to WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins’ comments he made in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station have been pouring in nationwide, but especially among the community in West Virginia.

Wheeling resident Justice Hudson attended West Virginia University from 2015 to 2019.

He is also a gay man – part of the LGBTQAI+ community – who experienced the culture on campus firsthand and was once in the shoes of many students there now.

"There is no other reason for the use of that word in our modern context other than to hurt somebody, and ultimately, when that's being used by people like Bob Huggins in positions of power or positions of influence, it does trickle down." Justice Hudson – Former WVU Student/Wheeling Resident

Huggins has since apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also belittling Catholics during a radio interview.

”I am in a position now where it doesn’t affect me, but when I was younger and that word was getting said to me, it really mentally took a toll on me. It makes you feel worthless. It makes you feel othered. It makes you feel like you’re not part of the community.” Justice Hudson – Former WVU Student/Wheeling Resident

Huggins’ punishment includes a suspension for the first three games of the 2023/2024 season and a salary reduction of one million dollars.

That money will be used to support WVU’s LGBTQ+ and mental health awareness centers.

”It’s a sad way to have their budget increased. But nonetheless, like I think that that’s going to do good. I do think it’s a little too little too late because the culture is likely there. If like we said, if he is willing to say that so off the cuff, knowing that it’s live, I can only imagine what the locker rooms are like and that’s a cultural thing.” Justice Hudson – Former WVU Student/Wheeling Resident

Hudson says that we are West Virginians first, and he believes that these comments are not always made out of hatred, but more often ignorance.

”Ultimately, is it good that it happened? No, I wish it didn’t happen. I wish that Bob Huggins did not go on live radio and use the F slur twice. But because he did that, we’re having this conversation. Resources are being directed towards organizations that help not only queer people, but people with mental health issues and ultimately that’s a good thing.” Justice Hudson – Former WVU Student/Wheeling Resident

He encourages LGBTQ+ students on campus to run for office, join sports teams, and feel empowered to make differences on and off campus because in his words, “how things change is when people feel empowered to be part of it.”

In his released apology Huggins stated “As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

In addition to his suspension and pay cut, Huggins’ contract will be amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement that will begin on May 10 of this year and end on April 30, 2024.