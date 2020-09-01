Fort Henry Days canceled

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Due to COVID-19 concerns Fort Henry Days have been canceled.

A post on the Fort Henry Days website states why the event got cancelled.

UPDATE: We are reeling from a last minute change of position by the Ohio County Health Department that was beyond our control, and for which we were unable to successfully negotiate reasonable accommodation with respect to COVID decrees in the state of West Virginia. Having exhausted all other options, it is with heavy hearts that Fort Henry Days, 2020, has been cancelled.

Fort Henry Days

Fort Henry Days was scheduled to be at Oglebay Park on Labor Day weekend from 10 AM- 5 PM.

