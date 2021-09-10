Four local Ohio Valley residents accused of working together to sell the drugs in Ohio County

Six Ohio and West Virginia residents are facing drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

The indictment charges six people with one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Cocaine Hydrochloride, Methamphetamine, and Heroin” and several other drug charges. The six are accused of working together to sell the drugs in Ohio County, in the Southern District of Ohio and elsewhere from June 2019 to August 2021. Those charged are:

William Hinton, also known as “Abu Twoseventeen.” 48, of Wheeling, West Virginia

Jontue Coleman, also known as “J,” 44, of Cleveland, Ohio

Samantha Frost, 38, of Wheeling, West Virginia

Myron Henderson, also known as “Charlie,” 40, of Euclid, Ohio

Kaprice D. Russell, also known as “Kap,” 33, of Steubenville, Ohio

Melissa Joann Hibbitts, 35, of Wheeling, West Virginia

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the Belmont County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Clairsville Police Department investigated.