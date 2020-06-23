Four years and no new leads; a look back on the Kyle Morgan case

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tuesday marked four years since the body of 15-year-old Kyle Morgan was found under the Fort Henry Bridge in Wheeling—leaving police officers speechless. Since then, the case has turned cold.

7News spoke with an officer on the case at the time, and how it still haunts him today.

Lead after lead led to multiple dead ends. Now—Police officers from Marshall and Ohio Counties still go to bed wondering what happened to Kyle Morgan four years ago.

In every policeman’s career there’s things that haunt them. This will always be one of them. DON DEWITT – POLICE CHIEF, MCMECHEN

Wednesday, June 22nd—young Kyle Morgan was reported missing. Fifteen hours later—he was found dead under the Fort Henry Bridge. The autopsy reports list the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head– leaving police at a loss for what happened that night under that bridge.

We wanted to know where he left from, who he left with, Where he was prior to the events leading up to this day, what was going on, who he was with—that type of thing. DON DEWITT – POLICE CHIEF, MCMECHEN

They searched surveillance cameras and friends’ cellphones, but every lead to led them nowhere.

Nothing worked out from there. We did get some names here in there. People would call in anonymously and not so anonymously, as well. They’d give us names of suspects. DON DEWITT – POLICE CHIEF, MCMECHEN

But one name after another only proved to be more devastating. Dewitt recalls never getting the gut feeling that any person interviewed was the murderer.

We interviewed so many people. So many people. We just got nowhere. It was extremely frustrating. DON DEWITT – POLICE CHIEF, MCMECHEN

It’s now been four years since that unforgettable day—the case sits cold. Unsolved. Zero leads. Zero arrests. And while many would give up—that’s not possible for many police officers who worked that case.

I haven’t given up hope. I’m hoping someday someone solves this cold case, or somebody will talk, somebody will confess, somebody will show remorse. You know—maybe give them some justice. DON DEWITT – POLICE CHIEF, MCMECHEN

Although Dewitt no longer works for Moundsville PD—he hopes someone who worked closely with the case years ago—can someday put cuffs on the killer’s wrists.

It’s just one of those ones you wish you could have solved. DON DEWITT – POLICE CHIEF, MCMECHEN

Police officers are still holding out hope that someone knows something. So, if you have any information, don’t hesitate to call 304-234-3664 with any tips.