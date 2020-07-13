Free COVID-19 antibody testing drawing crowd for blood drive

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — This is unheard of! The Wheeling Nailer’s blood drive is filled to the brim with donors.

While usually there’s a shortage of donors, the American Red-Cross in Ohio County has over 100 donors on the roster and organizers think a new test is drawing in tons of new faces to the drive held at Vance Memorial Church.

Donors are quenching their curiosity and saving lives in the process of getting a free anti-body test when they gave blood Monday. If you think you missed your window to get tested for COVID-19 but want to find out whether or not you had the virus, killing two birds with one stone, the American Red Cross is now electively testing all the blood donated for COVID-19 antibodies.

This foot-in-the-door approach, organizers say, is exposing new faces to the world of giving blood and saving lives.

Obviously the Nailers have been a big help to us on this, but also the face that people are being able to be tested for the COVID-19 antibody. And that is a big draw for people. They’ll find out 7 to 10 days after their blood donation. The fact that we’re seeing so many first-time donors tells us that that is one of the reasons people are coming in to give blood. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Donors scheduled to come in; maintaining social distancing.

But just because spots filled up does not mean the blood is not needed; the goal for the Nailer’s drive was pumped up as the summer time means more vacation trips traveling on roads, resulting in more accidents.

So the 100 people who gave blood saved an estimated 300 people.