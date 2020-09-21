Free Covid-19 testing in Ohio County today

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Free COVID-19 testing is currently going on at The Highlands in Ohio County.

The testing is being held at the Power Center which is the lower parking lot near Old Navy at 565 Cabela Dr.

For testing you will need to bring a driver’s license, photo id, or a proof of address.

This is a mass drive up testing clinic and you will be tested in your own car.