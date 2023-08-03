OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Lorri Grisell State Farm Insurance is hosting a back-to-school event for Ohio County Schools on Thursday, August 17.

The event will be held at the State Farm office at 12 West Bethlehem Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

So Nuts 4 Donuts will be set up from 8-2 and Wood Fired Pizza from 11-2.

O’s Fade Co, a mobile barber, will be available from 11-3. Lorri Grisell State Farm is sponsoring the cost of the haircuts for the kids, and goodie bags will be available.

They are also collecting school supplies and anyone that brings a donation will receive a gift certificate for one of the food trucks.

Items they will be collecting include:

  • folders
  • pencils
  • dry erase markers
  • pens
  • crayons
  • tissues
  • notebooks
  • highlighters
  • scissors
  • color pencils
  • glue sticks
  • hand sanitizer
  • Clorox wipes
  • erasers
  • pencil box
  • 3 ring binder
  • washable markers
  • pencil bag
  • water bottles