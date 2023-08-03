OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Lorri Grisell State Farm Insurance is hosting a back-to-school event for Ohio County Schools on Thursday, August 17.
The event will be held at the State Farm office at 12 West Bethlehem Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
So Nuts 4 Donuts will be set up from 8-2 and Wood Fired Pizza from 11-2.
O’s Fade Co, a mobile barber, will be available from 11-3. Lorri Grisell State Farm is sponsoring the cost of the haircuts for the kids, and goodie bags will be available.
They are also collecting school supplies and anyone that brings a donation will receive a gift certificate for one of the food trucks.
Items they will be collecting include:
- folders
- pencils
- dry erase markers
- pens
- crayons
- tissues
- notebooks
- highlighters
- scissors
- color pencils
- glue sticks
- hand sanitizer
- Clorox wipes
- erasers
- pencil box
- 3 ring binder
- washable markers
- pencil bag
- water bottles