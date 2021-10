This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- All this week McDonald’s is giving away free breakfast to teachers and faculty, as a “thank you” for all they do.

Local operator, Bob Stoltz, is kicking off the program this morning with a special visit to Steenrod Elementary.

He will hand-deliver breakfast items and a thank you card to the hardworking staff at the school.