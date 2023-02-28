As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, medic bags – large, sturdy packs containing essential equipment and supplies – are being distributed to every EMS worker in West Virginia.

Medic bag distribution events will be held on Tuesday, February 28, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at West Virginia Northern Community College’s campus in Wheeling and from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at West Virginia Northern Community College’s campus in New Martinsville.

EMS squads from across the region will be picking up bags from these two locations to distribute to their teams.

In December 2021, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia would allocate $10 million in CARES Act dollars to establish an Emergency Management Crisis Fund – providing resources to help first responders across the state. At the Governor’s direction, West Virginia’s Community and Technical College System (CTCS) has worked alongside legislators and EMS community partners to review current education and training opportunities for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and paramedic careers, examine the gaps and needs, and form a strategy for expanding this critical workforce.