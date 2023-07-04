WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The City of Wheeling is offering Free Pool Admission Tuesday July 4th.

There will also be free popsicles!

Patrons can get in on the free fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park, Wheeling Island; Grandview, Wheeling Heights and 36th Street, South Wheeling.

Director of Parks & Recreation Rochelle Barry explained that those wishing to swim will not be charged for entry at the city-operated facilities.

“We all have memories of fun summer holidays spent swimming with family and friends. This will be an opportunity for our residents to have a great time on the City.” Rochelle Barry – Director of Parks & Recreation

As usual, the concession stands will be open with additional food items available for purchase.