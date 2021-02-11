Free tax help is still happening, just differently during COVID

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – For years, VITA, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, was set up in the basement of the Ohio County Public Library in tax season.

They prepare tax returns for 3,000 to 5,000 people every year.

This year, things are different because of COVID.

It’s still happening, but there are different processes in place.

It’s being done by drop-off and pickup, and it involves three quick trips to the library. First, you pick up a packet from the bin, outside the library’s rear parking lot door. Take it home and follow the instructions.

Fill out the questionnaire.

Gather what you need—tax documents, social security cards and picture ID for you and any adults named on your return.

Put them in the envelope.

And then call us or go online, and we’ll set an appointment. Becky Gentle, VITA Advanced Tax Preparer

At the time of your appointment, using the rear parking lot door again, you’ll go in and spend a few minutes with a tax preparer.

We will have somebody go through your paperwork. We might have to ask you some additional questions. And when you’re done, then you can leave, and we’ll have a tax preparer work on your tax return. Becky Gentle, VITA Advanced Tax Preparer

They do all the work. Then they call you to come back for your final appointment.

This time, use the 16th Street front door.

We’ll go over the return with you, you’ll sign the paperwork and you’ll be all done. Becky Gentle, VITA Advanced Tax Preparer

It’s an extremely popular service. People come back year after year. And the very best part?