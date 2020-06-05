Friends & family of Jodeci Bush peacefully protest as they mark two years since the deaths of Bush & Kayla Mills

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Standing across the street from the Wheeling Police Department, they chanted, “Justice For Jodeci” and “What Really Happened.”



They also chanted, “Two Years Too Long” and “They Didn’t OD.”



The two young women were found dead in June 2018 in Mills’ apartment on Virginia Street, with a lethal cocktail of drugs in their system, including fentanyl.



A family spokesman for Bush said he believes the drugs were purposefully administered to them, and that they did not simply accidentally overdose as police have indicated.



Family friends say someone cleaned the scene, taking everything from the syringes to the bed sheets before police arrived.



They said they would like to see another investigative agency—such as the FBI or the state police—look into the case.

News asked Wheeling Police for their response to the group’s comments.



A spokesman said they will respond soon.