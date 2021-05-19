Friends start GoFundMe for local veteran fighting cancer

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Don Carvoo is a veteran fighting bone cancer with a heart condition; all while working to pay for his treatment.

The VA only covers part of the chemo and radiation, Don doesn’t have insurance so in order to cover his $10,000 bill he shows up to work every single day he’s scheduled.

It’s inspirational because he’s going through this knowing that he’s sick and he just keeps pushing through. Regardless of what the side effect is. Helen Boney | Friend and Co-Worker of Don

Don’s friends, Skip and Helen Boney took notice and started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the treatment.

He’s great. We’re just trying to help him because this world is a better place with him in it than it would be without him Helen Boney | Friend and Co-Worker of Don

Fellow biker and friend, Arnie “Skip” Boney, says Don would drive across town to give Helen a ride to work when their truck was broken down.

He did that for three months. If a guy would do that for you, the least you can do is set up a GoFundMe for him when he needs it. Arnie “Skip” Boney | Friend and Creator of Don’s GoFundMe

Don is a father of two, a grandfather and has another grandchild on the way.

Skip and Helen ask for you to donate anyway you can do that here on the GoFundMe

The goal is $10,000.