From uninhabitable to home: Homeless coalition renovates Triadelphia house

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a newly renovated house that will soon be on the market in Triadelphia.

While that doesn’t sound like a big deal, it’s the way this one was revamped that makes it special.

The project to take this home from dim and dirty to clean and cozy started when the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless wrote to Belmont Savings Bank. They were asking for support for the transitional housing program, which was defunded.

In response they said what if we gave you a house that you could rehab and sell? Lisa Badia, Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

More than 1,200 hours of work and plenty of community help later, the space in Triadelphia has gone from uninhabitable to a home.

The roof had caved. It was leaking from the second floor down. Everything was covered in dark black paint, all of the trim. The built-in has been completely stripped. Lisa Badia, Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

After putting money down themselves, the coalition also received grant funding for a total of $140,000 for the transformation.

That makes this the first single-family home renovation it’s ever done.

The coalition has a long history of housing development. Most people are unaware of the fact that we won the Audrey Nelson Award for community development excellence. We were one of six in the nation when we did our project at 102 14th Street. Lisa Badia, Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

They had a lot of help this time from the Northern Panhandle HOME Consortium, West Virginia Housing Development Fund, Trigg Construction, Savage Construction and Johnson Boiler Works.

Such a change. It’s a beautiful home and it turned out very very nice. Gina Fuller, Trigg Construction

There was so much garbage and stuff around this place you would not believe it. They have turned this house around completely. It is a great looking place and whoever gets it is going to have a nice house. Mayor Ken Murphy, Town of Triadelphia

The house will now go on the market this Spring for a qualified buyer.

Giving back to the community is one of our passions that we have, so it’s a great great job. It’s fabulous. It is an awesome feeling. Glad to be a part of it. Pam McKim, Belmont Savings Bank

The Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless said buyers may be able to receive down payment assistance through the Northern Panhandle HOME Consortium.

Perspective buyers should call 304-232-6105.