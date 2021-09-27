Funding to Façade Improvement Program helps support city revitalization

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The efforts to help make Wheelng beautiful continue after council approved nearly $190,000 in Façade Improvement Program (FIP) grants.

Applications are available to receive funding to help improve a building’s façade; that can include exterior building improvements, signage and roof repairs or replacements

Based on the cost of the project, FIP could provide up to $15,000.

City officials say the revitalization of the city is important and it starts with improving and enhancing the appearance of buildings and that is exactly what the FIP’s purpose is.

The FIP was originally only for commercial buildings in downtown and center Wheeling but the program was recently expanded to every neighborhood in the city.

If you own a commercial building anywhere in Wheeling, city officials say there is a good chance you can receive money to improve the outside.

The deadline to send in an application for a grant is November 30.