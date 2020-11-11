Funeral home offers a way to respectfully retire tattered flags and honor veterans

Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) If you own an American flag that’s getting faded or tattered, Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory can respectfully retire it and honor a deceased veteran at the same time.

They will fold that flag, and when it’s time for a veteran to be cremated, the flag will be placed under the veteran’s left arm and will be cremated with him or her.

A star is cut from that flag, and placed on a certificate that is then given to the veteran’s loved ones.

Flags can be dropped off at any Altmeyer Funeral Home, or left outside in a bin dedicated for that purpose.

Sarah Barickman, outreach coordinator, says Altmeyer Funeral Homes have been doing this for years.

