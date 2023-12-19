WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization is holding a month-long event that will help several mothers in the local communities.

The Gabriel Project of West Virginia is holding a diaper drive for mothers of infants throughout December.

Volunteers from the Gabriel Project say diapers are the most requested baby item by their clients. They say it can be very difficult for low-income families to decide between buying a large number of diapers or essential household items.

Those who come to take part in the diaper drive receive a bag filled with diapers, hygiene products, and several other items for infants.

One volunteer shares how special it is to help mothers in need in their community.

”It’s very rewarding. 99% of everyone who comes in here they’re so grateful and it doesn’t matter about their income. Sometimes people who are working, they’ve lost their job. They need help, and so we’re here for them.” Jenny Matz – Volunteer, Gabriel Project of West Virginia

The Diaper Drive is available to anyone free of charge on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 pm to 2:30 pm by appointment only through the month of December.

The Gabriel Project is in desperate need of size 4, 5, and 6 diapers as well as unscented baby wipes.

If you would like to donate any items to the Gabriel Project you can drop them off at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church or give them a call at 304-639-5039. For monetary donations, you can make checks out to Gabriel Project of West Virginia.