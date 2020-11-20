Gaining momentum on a COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary. Health officials around the world are clashing over the use of certain drugs for COVID-19, leading to different treatment options for patients depending on where they live. The World Health Organization guidelines panel advised against using the antiviral remdesivir for hospitalized patients, saying there’s no evidence it improves survival or avoids the need for breathing machines. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP, File)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Two COVID-19 vaccine trials from two different manufacturers are showing positive numbers.

Both Pfizer and BioNTech trials show a 95% efficacy, better than the 90% efficacy in the initial trial.

The COVID-19 vaccine is crucial and stands alone against other vaccines in the past when it comes to the development speed.

In recent history, four to five years was considered quick in developing a vaccine; the COVID-19 vaccine took 10 months to get to where it’s at.

Dr. Clark Milton of Wheeling Hospital says the speed in development is “remarkable.”

That’s not the only thing that separates the COVID-19 vaccine from others, it’s the first type of it’s kind but there has been a considerable amount of research according to Dr. Milton.

It’s an mRNA-based vaccine and has proteins that need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, needing to be stored at -90 degrees Fahrenheit.

But like many other vaccines, it’s distributed in two doses in order to build immunity.

Dr. Milton says it’s possible to see a coronavirus vaccine in December but it would only be accessible to certain people like healthcare workers.