“Game Changer” program helps United Way to help people in need

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Patrons at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack will be seeing drop boxes throughout the facility.



They can drop the change that’s left on their slot voucher or racing ticket into the box, and it will go to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.



Jessica Rine, executive director of that agency, says every penny makes a difference and helps them to help those in need.



Game Changer is not limited to Wheeling Island.



It is a program of their parent company, Delaware North, and is also in effect at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in Nitro, W.Va., Jumer’s Casino & Resort in Rock Island, Illinois and Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, Arkansas.