Game day snacks that are simple, yet delicious

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) People love the game, the halftime show, or the commercials, but everyone loves the food.

West Virginia Northern Community College Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts Gene Evans taught us three different dishes for the big game.

A couple of which are a twist on some of your game day favorites.

If hot wings aren’t your thing, he’s got you covered with his Buffalo Cauliflower…

The good news is it can be made with ingredients you probably already have around the house.

“A little bit of flour, paprika, garlic powder, cayenne, and red pepper flakes.” Chef Gene Evans – WVNCC Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts

Chef Gene said to add more red pepper flakes if you can handle the heat, or to scale it back if that’s not your thing.

Mix all of those ingredients together and add some milk and the batter is done.

This step can be done in advance to save yourself some time while company is over.

“You most certainly can make your batter and have your cauliflower ready and then it will be a quick mix, throw it in the oven, and forget about it for you know, 20 minutes.” Chef Gene Evans – WVNCC Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts

Combine oil, hot sauce, and a little honey for the glaze that you can coat the cauliflower with once it comes out of the oven.

Now youre ready to go… but don’t forget the garnishes.

“Throw a little crumbled blue cheese on” Chef Gene Evans – WVNCC Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts

And that it! Buffalo Cauliflower for your game day snack.

He also showed us how to make fried pickles starting with any type of pickles you like, and then onto the breading.

“We’re going to do a simple breading procedure here. I got regular flour, I’m using buttermilk as my egg wash, and I have some corn meal. Chef Gene Evans – WVNCC Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts

The chef said it’s important to give them thirty minutes before frying them so that they breading does not fall off.

He even has a suggestion for anyone trying to be a bit healthier.

“Throw them in the air fryer, its healthier and will be pretty quick as well.” Chef Gene Evans – WVNCC Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts

Fry them until golden brown and serve with a siracha mayo, which is exactly what it sounds like… siracha and mayonnaise.

These recipes were simple enough that even someone without professional cooking experience can recreate them.

“So far so good” Chef Gene Evans – WVNCC Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts

A nice alternative to Spinach artichoke dip is a Greek dip.

It consists of cream cheese, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, lemon zest, oregano, basil, and of course Greek yogurt.

“Throw it all in and like I said that’s the nice thing about this. It makes it really really easy, just a quick dump, display, and then move on about your day.” Chef Gene Evans – WVNCC Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts

I mixed all of the ingredients together and then its ready to go!

The dip can be served with pita, vegetables, or really anything you think it would taste good with.

“People that don’t really like to cook, they don’t want to spend a whole ton of time in the kitchen. You get to enjoy the company that you have around you and you know, whoever you’re rooting for.” Chef Gene Evans – WVNCC Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts

All three of these dishes didn’t really take too much time to make so you can enjoy the game with your family and friends and… enjoy the food.