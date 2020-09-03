Gearing up for Virtual Learning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Students are gearing up for a school year like no other and are heavily relying on virtual learning.

Making sure students have what they need for this virtual school year is half the battle, from laptops to high-speed internet, technology is more critical than ever.

Best Buy Sales Supervisor, Ben Westfall, says two in one laptops have changed the game for students, using them for note taking, virtually handing in assignments or test taking.

The laptop is important but for the device to work for the best virtual learning possible, internet is crucial but Westfall says Best Buy has you covered.

The big thing is going to be a strong internet connection, a lot of people are looking for something for their house that gives them a longer range and everything. We have mesh network systems and a whole slew of different options for them. That’s the biggest thing because everything is done virtually now, you have to make sure that internet connection is strong. Ben Westfall | Sales Supervisor, Best Buy

Westfall also says the biggest advice he can give people setting up their work-spaces is to make sure it’s in a part of your home with no distractions, good connection and a good laptop.