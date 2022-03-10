Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you Tough as Nails?

If you think you are, The Health Plan is giving you the chance to prove it.

The Urban Challenge is one of the events in the Ogden Wellness Weekend this May.

And if Saturday’s Half Marathon isn’t enough to tire you out, just wait until you see what Sunday has in store.

Tough as Nails runners will climb, carry and even swim their way through 20 downtown obstacles, stretching more than six miles total.

The cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 contests means they’ve had three years to make it extra difficult.

This year we’ve added some new obstacles that we feel will be nice and challenging, and we’ve added over 400 feet of vertical climb, so it’s going to test people physically and mentally. Eric Anderson, Tough as Nails Race Director

Some of the specific challenges include lifting sandbags up a steep hill, running up hundreds of steps, and taking a polar plunge in a container full of ice water.

You have two months to prepare for the pain on May 29th.