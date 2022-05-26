WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Oglebay has a lot going on this weekend for not only Barbecue lovers, but also for music lovers.

The first-ever Backyard Barbecue Festival is kicking off.

There’s a lot of exciting things this weekend! If you bring your kids or would like a nice getaway with friends, there’s something for everyone.

Music fans can enjoy a big performance by the Gin Blossoms, along with special guests, the Clarks.

But the concert itself is a sideshow to the main event. There are live bands, bourbon and beer tastings, and some of the best barbecue to try. But if that’s not your thing, there’s other activities, like pet shows, hog calling, and a beer run.

Festival organizers encourage all music and barbecue lovers, young or old, to experience it for yourself.

“Come enjoy family. Come enjoy friends. Come enjoy some great activities and entertainment that’s being put on by the parks.” Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO of Wheeling Park Commission

“Everyone’s going to have a great time. The entertainment’s going to be fantastic. There’s going to be events for the whole entire family. I think once you come. We plan on this being an event every single year. So, I think you need to come the first time, so you see how it’s going to get better every year.” Gary Glessner, President and CEO of the Glessner Group

The festival is tomorrow and ​Saturday at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter and Camp Russel.

The entire event is free, except for the beer, food and Saturday night concert.

25 hundred people are expected to be there, but there’s still time to get tickets. Just go here.

Tickets can also be bought at the zoo up until the show.

Officials encourage people to bring a picnic blanket or some lawn chairs if you’ll be at the concert.