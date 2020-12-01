Giving comes in many forms as the American Red Cross has pockets turned-out

After three days dedicated to shopping ‘til you drop, you might be feeling the need to balance out consumerism with charity.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today Non-profits around the country are relying on you, after a season of drought… And a national group is heading into their most needed time of year with depleted resources.

You can give through donations, the veins in your arm, or by offering a literal helping hand.

The executive director says even though the pandemic has frozen fundraisers, emergencies don’t stop. The Red Cross is relying on Giving Tuesday more than ever before.

As it gets cold, our community sees an up-tick in fires… and this year they do not have the funds like they did in the past.

There’s no doubt 2020’s been a hard year for a lot of folks financially, but there’s more than one way to give.

You may not feel you have the financial backing to give financially today. But, you could perhaps give a blood donation or volunteer and give your time. There are so many opportunities to help your neighbor, or people you don’t even know or people that are very close to you through the American Red Cross and now’s the time to do it. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of American Red Cross, Ohio River Valley

The Ohio Valley has already been generous this year – sending over 150 volunteers from our region to aid in relief.

It’s not just the Red Cross but all non-profits are feeling the emptiness in their pockets right now.

So, this Giving Tuesday, the Red Cross is grateful for all your heart, time and yes, maybe even some blood, to help keep the Ohio Valley non-profits pumping.

To donate, head here.