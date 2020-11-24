Giving Tuesday is Approaching

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The giving season is upon us with Thanksgiving just days away and we are just a week away from the biggest day of the year for nonprofit organizations.

The day is known as, “Giving Tuesday.”

It’s an initiative to encourage people to go online and give to their favorite nonprofit organizations. The day is a way to promote online giving, especially during this year’s pandemic. For those who are looking to donate to a nonprofit, the Upper Ohio Valley Community Foundations is accepting donations for their Emergency Impact Fund which continues to help support nonprofits who are seeking help during the COVID-19 crisis.



“We are moving into the giving season in the last two months of the year, November and December. People will focus on their charitable giving during this time so that they can get those tax deductions before the calendar year rolls over,” said Susie Nelson, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.

Those who wish to donate to the Upper Ohio Valley Community Foundation should visit www.cfov.org.