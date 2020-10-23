GoFundMe set up for constructor worker hospitalized for hit and run

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the construction workers that was injured in a hit and run in Wheeling on October 22.

Jeremiah was injured while at work on Mount DeChantal Road.

The GoFundMe states that Jeremiah is probably not gonna be able to go back to work soon from the injury’s he sustained.

The GoFundMe also says they are trying to raise $3,000 to help cover medical expenses and to be able to help the family keep food on the table.

The organizer of the GuFundMe told 7News that

Jeremiah is local firefighter at the Triadelphia Fire department.

You can help by donating by clicking the GoFundMe link here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter