A good samaritan saved a cat’s life after it was hit by a car on Route 2 in Ohio County.

Animal Urgent Care in Wheeling, WV says a good samaritan, whose name is not being identified, picked up the cat after it was hit on Route 2 South, above Ziegenfelder’s, and took the cat to Animal Urgent Care where Dr. Shoondrick cared for the cat.

The cat is a female trigger kitty and has many nonlife-threatening injuries but needs time to get better.

Currently, the cat’s medical care is being taken care of by the Ohio County SPCA.

If you know someone that owns this cat or want to know more about the cat, contact Animal Urgent Care at 304-233-0002.