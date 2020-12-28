Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Welty Home residents and staff receive COVID-19 vaccination

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The promise of a return to life as it was before the coronavirus appeared at Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Welty Home in Wheeling last week, as hundreds of residents and staff received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Good Shepherd Assistant Administrator Morgan Murphy said the vaccination process was a welcome ray of hope. “Getting the vaccine is important for the safety of our staff and residents,” she said. “It’s important for restoring some normalcy for everyone.”

To protect residents against the virus, Good Shepherd and Welty had suspended visitation. “It hasn’t been easy for our residents since they have not been able to visit with their families,” she said. “Getting the COVID-9 vaccine is a step in the right direction.”

The vaccination process went very smoothly, she said. Everyone who was vaccinated will receive a second dose in 28 days.

“The vaccine is not truly effective until the second dose,” Murphy said. “We can’t welcome visitors yet. Our county is still designated red, which dictates a lot of what we can and cannot do, but we hope this is the beginning of the end of the virus.”

West Virginia’s red designation indicates substantial community transmission, with 25 or more infections per 100,000 residents, or a greater than 8 percent positivity rate.

Residents look forward to seeing family members again soon, Murphy said, and everyone who received the vaccine welcomes protection it offers. “Most staff, especially those on the COVID task force, feel huge relief,” she said. “Ultimately, this means we’re better able to achieve our goal of protecting our residents and staff.”

Good Shepherd and Welty Home residents and staff received the Moderna vaccine, which does not require the ultra-low temperatures that other vaccines demand. The vaccines were delivered from the manufacturer to five hubs in West Virginia.

The Wheeling area received vaccine from the Morgantown hub. Vaccines were transported to Moundsville Pharmacy by the National Guard, Murphy said. Pharmacists administered the vaccine to Good Shepherd and Welty Home staff, and then Good Shepherd staff nurses, a certified nurse practitioner, physician assistant and pharmacist vaccinated the residents.

Murphy said residents and staff were grateful to receive the vaccine. “The toll this pandemic has taken on our residents, their families and our staff is something that none of us could have foreseen,” she said.

She and her colleagues praised Good Shepherd Administrator Donald R Kirsch and the Good Shepherd Board of Directors for the protective measures they instituted early on to protect residents and staff, and for doing everything possible to support staff during the pandemic.

“We would not be able to make the decisions we had to make without their support,” Murphy said. “Mr. Kirsch and the board trust the staff to know their jobs and make the best decisions for the residents.” Throughout the pandemic, the organization has also provided a weekly catered dinner from local restaurants for Good Shepherd and Welty Home staff on all three shifts, in thanks for the extraordinary job they have been performing.

Staff appreciated the gesture and the knowledge that administrators and the Board of Directors recognized their efforts, Murphy said. She added that everyone looks forward to a return to life as it was before the pandemic.