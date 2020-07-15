Good Shepherd Nursing Home Resident Tests Positive Twice for COVID-19

Wheeling, W.Va.–Good Shepherd Nursing Home Administrator Donald R. Kirsch reported Wednesday that one resident and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 with the resident testing positive for a second time.

Kirsch spoke with the head of epidemiology for the state of West Virginia who stated that the CDC is starting to see more cases like this, in which an individual is “persistently positive.” Kirsch’s guidance was that it does not appear that these individuals are capable of infecting others, but facilities should treat them as if they have the virus. Kirsch stated that the resident is now in isolation . The three staff members are asymptomatic but can still transmit the virus to others and are isolating at home

Kirsch reported that 175 residents and 210 staff were tested at the Wheeling care facility.

According to guidance from the WV Bureau of Public Health, the nursing home must now test all residents and all staff every seven days until there is a 14-day period with no new cases.

“We are working closely with the Ohio County Health Department and the Ohio County Office of Homeland Security to accomplish this goal,” Kirsch said.

No visitors will be allowed at the nursing home during this period.