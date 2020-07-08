Good Shepherd Nursing Home staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Good Shepherd Nursing Home has had one of their staff members test positive for COVID-19.
Good Shepherd said the staff member tested positive as a result of community contact.
The staff member is showing no symptoms of the virus but for caution all staff and residents will be tested.
All staff members, residents, and family members were told about the staff member and the upcoming testing.
