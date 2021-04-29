Good Zoo summer camps prepared for new CDC guidelines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sitting at home in front of the TV all day isn’t healthy for kids, and it probably gets boring. So, many parents are searching for summer camps when school’s out.

With COVID-19 still present, the CDC has new guidance to keep children safe.

Oglebay is a popular summer camp destination for kids. With some alterations they were still able to have some camps last year, which proved to be good practice for the second COVID summer.

We’ve really had a year to prepare and practice with all the different programs that we do. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

The new guidance from the CDC says that each camp should address a variety of possible issues from health screenings to possible outbreaks. Most are measures Oglebay already had in place, like daily temperature screenings and a health survey.

We’ll ask children to wear their masks and to also socially distance six feet apart from each other. We did that last year and had absolutely no problem with the children doing so. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

The CDC also recommends children be three feet from each other, unless eating or drinking. In that case, it’s six feet. Since it’s easier to stay apart outside, the Good Zoo tries structure its lessons for a more mobile classroom.

We typically try to stimulate some type of physical activity component into our camps as well. So, we have certain camps that will go to the swimming pool for parts of the day. One of the camps goes on the adventure course. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

To keep safety a top priority, the Good Zoo is also keeping camp sizes small with around 18 kids in the same group.

That is for an entire week. That cohort will stay together so it’s not a different child everyday to make sure it’s consistent. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

The rules can’t stop them from having a roaring good time. From getting dirty to disguises to the daily operations of the zoo, kids see it all and probably learn something too.

We have camps like Dirty, Filthy Jobs. We have the Cats Camp, so you’ll swim like a fishing cat or a tiger while you’re there. You’ll learn about all the different types of cats we have at the zoo. We’re getting some new cats this year with our Pallas’s cats that will be coming. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

The Good Zoo has a variety of camps for pretty much all ages.

Some are already sold out, so they say if your kid is interested, sign up fast.

Call them at 304-243-4100 or head to oglebay.com/good-zoo to see what’s available.

The Good Zoo is also running a special promotion right now. If kids sign up by April 30th, there’s a 10% discount on the camp.