Gov. Justice announces grants for Wheeling and New Martinsville

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, was in Wheeling to announce four grants for two counties.

The grants are part of the West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program.

One of the grants was awarded to the Wheeling Riverfront Park to be used for the design of 4.6 miles of pedestrian and trail facilities at Riverfront Park.

Gov. Justice said Wheeling applied for the grant ” to help it transform a brown field, into a Riverfront Park.”

Riverfront Park will receive a total $240,864.

Gov. Justice also said, ” the development will mean economic benefits to the businesses and to the nearby Centre Wheeling District.”

Another grant was also awarded to the Village of Bethlehem Community Park Trail Project for $50,000

The Oglebay Trails Maintenance and Repairs Project received a grant for $150,000.

The final grant awarded for the Northern Panhandle went to the New Martinsville Bike Path Extension Project for $11,590.

These grants are funded by the Federal Highway Administration.