Gov. Justice announces I-70 West to open Friday without detour

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced during his trip to Wheeling that I-70 West would be opened to one lane without detour on Friday.

The announcement was made in Wheeling while Gov. Justice was awarding grants to the Northern Panhandle.

Gov. Justice made the announcement with Department of Highways District Engineer Tony Clark, they both agreed that this would be weather permitting and could be pushed back to Monday.

The I-70 project is part of Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.