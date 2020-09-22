Governor Justice visits Wheeling, discusses I-70 Bridge Project

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)- Governor Jim Justice made his first stop in Wheeling since announcing the $214 million road project, this time to discuss the progress of the I-70 Bridge Project.

Governor Justice to talk with the WVDOH Acting Engineer in the District and wants to have as many parts of the project done by the Festival of Lights.

Justice had positive things to say about Swank Construction and all of the workers that have been on the job since the project started early February.

Regarding the roads downtown, Justice says they are set to start work next year and says they “need done badly” and it’s important to get the roads fixed in order to market the opportunities in Wheeling.

Justice also spoke highly of Wheeling and the citizens of Wheeling, he says “they have embraced me and I love them to death.”

I think we’re going to wrap up before the deadline of 2022 and I know it’s an inconvenience to people but it’s a safety issue and as a way to get around in a more expediting way. It’s really good stuff and these people have done great work. Governor Jim Justice, R-W.Va

Justice also says the ramp from 250 from East Wheeling to I-70 West through the tunnel will open on Wednesday.