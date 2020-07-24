Great American Outdoors Act passes House, What this means for Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The U.S. House has passed the Great American Outdoors Act.

This means the Land and Water Conservation Fund will permanently be funded.

Which is important for all the wild and wonderful icons in the Mountain State.

Those include the New River Gorge National River, Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, and Monongahela National Forest; among others.

Since 1964 the city of Wheeling and Oglebay Park has received more than $3 million for development and rehab of parks!

“Anytime we have more money and we can develop more parts, historically the playgrounds around Wheeling, this has funded over half of them. So this permanently and having that backing really helps us progress our parks into the twenty-first century.” Jesse Mestrovic – Wheeling Director of Parks and Recreation

He says what also makes the LWCF so great is the fact that once you accept the funds the parks get to be around and maintained for generations to come!